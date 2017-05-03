STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Injured Firefighter Paramedic Improving

May 3, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Fire Rescue, Derick Brown, paramedic shot, William An

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue shared some good news on social media Wednesday afternoon about the firefighter paramedic who was shot in the line of duty on Monday.

William An is said to be doing better and has been awake, alert and communicating.

An was shot Monday after he responded to a call about someone who’d been shot. That’s when Derick Brown shot An.

Dallas Police said Brown had shot and killed his roommate and later killed himself as well.

An was shot once in the leg and once in the arm.

Doctors say he is facing a long recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch