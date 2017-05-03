Injured Firefighter Paramedic Improving

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue shared some good news on social media Wednesday afternoon about the firefighter paramedic who was shot in the line of duty on Monday.
William An is said to be doing better and has been awake, alert and communicating.
An was shot Monday after he responded to a call about someone who’d been shot. That’s when Derick Brown shot An.
Dallas Police said Brown had shot and killed his roommate and later killed himself as well.
An was shot once in the leg and once in the arm.
Doctors say he is facing a long recovery.