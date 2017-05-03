Mom & Toddler Found Dead In Dallas Apartment

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mom and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead early Wednesday inside of an apartment in the Red Bird area of Dallas, according to police and family members. Officers and paramedics were both called to the scene along Investor Drive shortly after midnight.

When authorities arrived, they found the pair dead inside of a top-floor apartment unit. Crime scene and homicide detectives were called out to investigate, and spent about four hours at the location. However, details surrounding the two deaths are not yet known.

Grief-stricken loved ones received a call telling them that something had happened. But even family members are not entirely sure what happened or how the mother and daughter died. Police have been unable to confirm if this was a double murder or a murder-suicide.

Officials have not given any indication, at this time, that they are looking for a possible suspect.

A family member at the scene early Wednesday said, “They didn’t deserve this.”

