Mumps Cases Adding Up In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a total of 88 mumps cases in Dallas County for 2017 on Wednesday.

Most of those cases, 68, are related mumps cases between students, staff members and household contacts in relation to the Cedar Hill ISD outbreak.

Not all cases are Dallas County residents.

DCHHS said in it’s news release, it has identified 17 unrelated mumps cases in Mesquite, Dallas and DeSoto.

DCHHS has also identified 3 related cases in DeSoto.

DCHHS health officials are urging immunization to protect against and prevent the spread of mumps.

People who have had two mumps vaccinations (such as two MMR vaccines) are usually considered immune from mumps.

A third dose of the MMR vaccine is only recommended by the CDC when an individual is associated with an ongoing outbreak.

“At two doses, the MMR vaccine very impactful at 88 percent effectiveness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County medical director/health authority. “Getting vaccinated is the best option for protection in addition to washing hands frequently and cleaning/disinfecting objects or surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.”

DCHHS provides the first and second dose of the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone associated with an outbreak should call 214-819-2163 for a possible third dose.

“The increased number of mumps cases reported in the North Texas area underscore the importance of getting vaccinated,” said DCHHS Director Zachary Thompson.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs, sneezes or talks. Items used by an infected person, such as cups or soft drink cans, can also be contaminated with the virus, which may spread to others if those items are shared.

Symptoms of mumps are characterized by fever, headache and swelling of the salivary glands, fatigue, muscle aches and loss of appetite. After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.