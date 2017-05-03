Former Police Officer Convicted On False Purple Heart Claims

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CANTON, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former Georgia police officer has been convicted on six of seven charges related to falsely claiming he received a military Purple Heart.
News outlets report that Shane Ladner was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of making false statements to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the county tax commissioner to use the honor to get free license plates, as well as one count of a theft by taking. He was found not guilty of one theft charge.
The county sheriff’s office conducted a six-week investigation into Ladner’s Purple Heart claims after he and his wife drew attention when they were injured during a 2013 wounded veterans’ parade in Midland, Texas. A freight train slammed into a parade float carrying the veterans. Four people were killed in the crash and more than a dozen others injured.
A sentencing date hasn’t been set. Ladner faces up to five years in prison for each count.
