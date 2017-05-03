Prayer Service Held For Unarmed Teen Killed By Cop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Joy Tabernacle & Agape Temple A.M.E. church in Dallas filled up Wednesday night for an interfaith prayer service about the recent shooting death of an unarmed teen by a Balch Springs police officer.

Community and religious leaders, including the head of the national NAACP, Cornell William Brooks were in attendance and gave speeches about what they perceive as an injustice following 15-year-old Jordan Edwards’ death at the hands of former officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver was fired from the department after an internal review determined he violated department protocol.

Now the case is the hands of the Dallas district attorney’s office who is conducting the criminal investigation.

Brooks said he felt it was important to be in Dallas and address the uneasy community.

“We’ve cried over the loss to many children. We are going to put this to an end,” he said.

The gathering was as much about prayer and healing as it was about strategic planning in the event civil action is warranted.

Leaders said they will act if the officers involved are not arrested and charged.

“Be prepared for unrest in the most constructive sense of the word but also in the must disruptive sense of the word,” warned Brooks.