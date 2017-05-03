TCU Tennis Team Serving For A Place In History

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11 SPORTS) – The TCU men’s tennis team enters the NCAA Tournament next week ranked #4 in the country.

That’s not the only reason the Horned Frogs believe this is the year they’ll win the first national title in program history.

Leading the way for TCU is junior Cameron Norrie.

Norrie is the #1 ranked singles player in the country and he’s ranked 239th in the ATP world rankings.

Norrie will join the tour full-time following the NCAA Tournament and thought about doing so last year.

“I came back last fall for a shot to win a national title with my friends and teammates,” said Norrie.

TCU Tennis Coach David Roditi, a former three time All-America when he played tennis at the school in the 1990’s, says winning a national title would, “mean the world for everybody.”

No longer is the football team, baseball team and basketball team the only buzz on TCU’s campus.

The tennis team is poised to make a lot of racket now and in the future.