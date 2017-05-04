CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Concussed Crosby Skates With Penguins, No Word On Return

May 4, 2017 3:21 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is skating again, but coach Mike Sullivan provided no update on when his star will be ready to return from a concussion.

Crosby sat out Pittsburgh’s 3-2 victory in Game 4 of its Eastern Conference semifinal against Washington on Wednesday night. He was diagnosed with his second concussion of the season after taking a cross-check in the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The Penguins were given a day off on Thursday, but several players including Crosby gathered at the team’s practice facility for a workout.

Sullivan said Crosby “is in the process of rehabbing” but declined to answer when asked if there’s a chance the two-time MVP will play in Washington on Saturday. The Penguins are 5-4 in the playoffs with Crosby out of the lineup during his career.

