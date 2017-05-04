Fundraiser, Blood Drive In Wake Of Paramedic Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is getting some help with a fundraiser and blood drive after paramedic William An was shot after responding to a call on Monday.

La Madeleine in downtown Dallas (on the patio) at 2121 San Jacinto (2100 Ross Avenue Tower) will host the even benefitting the Assist the Officer Foundation on Friday, May 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Assist the Officer Foundation provides financial assistance to officers and firefighters who are facing the loss of income due to a serious injury, life-threatening illness or other catastrophic event.

Donations and blood will be collected on-site.

La Madeleine will be providing light snacks and drinks during the fundraiser.

Dallas Fire-Rescue shared some good news on social media Wednesday afternoon about An.

The fire department said he is doing better and has been awake, alert and communicating.

An was shot Monday after he responded to a call about someone who’d been shot. That’s when Derick Brown shot An.

Doctors say he is facing a long recovery.