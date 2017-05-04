Garages Of Texas, The Home Of The Motor Man Cave

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Most cool cars are hidden away in private garages and scattered all over North Texas. However, what if there was a place where auto enthusiasts could gather and build a motor man cave?

“It’s almost like a boat marina for car guys, when you think about it. It’s a place where people can have their own car collections, and it’s a place to socialize with friends with the common theme being motorsports” said Jack Griffin of Garages of Texas.

These deluxe garages are two-story and built with entertainment in mind. Some have built amazing custom interiors and even car lifts for their cherished automobiles.

“Lot of people entertain their clients, their families, their guests and it’s just a great place to hang out” Griffin added.

The first Garages of Texas location is in Plano, but the concept has been such a huge success that expansion plans are already in the works.

“We’ll have Carrollton, Allen, Frisco and Roanoke following, and we’ll be building almost 400 garages in the next eighteen months” Griffin explained.

JD Ryan is exploring the Garages of Texas in Plano…Around Town!

Details: Garages of Texas

.