“Happy Days” Cast Reunites To Remember Erin Moran

May 4, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers, Don Most, Erin Moran, Happy Days, Marion Ross, Ron Howard, Scott Baio, Television

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The cast of “Happy Days” has briefly reunited to remember cast mate Erin Moran, who died at her Indiana home last month.

A photo shared online shows Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Don Most, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Scott Baio posing together.

Ross, who played Moran’s on-screen mother, tells Entertainment Tonight that the gathering took place Tuesday at her California home, known as “Happy Days Farm.” She says it wasn’t a formal memorial service.

The actress died at 56 on April 22 at her home in southern Indiana. Authorities say cancer was the most likely cause of death. Baio shared a letter from Moran’s husband last week detailing her struggle with the disease.

Moran played teen Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and its short-lived spinoff, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

