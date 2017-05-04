Neighbor Shot By Derick Brown Speaks From Hospital Bed

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The neighbor wounded in violent shootout Monday that also left a Dallas paramedic in critical condition, shared his story from his hospital bed.

Luis Amaro, 24, is recovering at Baylor Medical Center from two gunshot wounds, but he tells CBS11 he’s lucky to be alive.

“I saw the guy, and I get scared, so I try to run, but I just… four steps. I just did like four steps, something like that, and he shoots me here in my leg,” Amaro said.

He had gone outside his house when he heard a noise.

That’s when he was hit with that first shot from his neighbor across the street.

Police would later identify that gunman as Derick Brown.

Amaro said he fell to the ground and couldn’t move, so he called his brother for help.

Within seconds firefighters arrived including paramedic William An.

Amaro said the firefighters told him not to worry, but then he heard more gunshots.

“So I just did like that, and I saw the guy handling the gun, and he shoots the firefighter, so then he walked to me, and he did like… ‘pow’, and he shoots me here in the back,” Amaro said.

He said he thought he was going to die, so Amaro said he played dead as the gunman kicked his leg to see if he was moving.

That’s when police arrived and got him and the paramedic to the hospital.

Amaro is hoping to make a full recovery.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.