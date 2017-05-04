Rangers Beat Astros 10-4 To Avoid Sweep

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (105.3 The Fan) – A.J. Griffin went five innings, striking out seven, and the Rangers topped the Astros 10-4 on Thursday afternoon.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Texas and prevented an Astros sweep.

It wasn’t an easy win by any means as Rangers pitchers walked ten Astros hitters in the game, nine of them came from the bullpen. The previous high for walks allowed by Rangers pitching in a game this season was six, which has happened three times.

The Rangers offense produced 10 runs but they also struck out 10 times, tying a club record for 10+ strikeouts in five straight games.

Joey Gallo slugged a two-run home run in the 8th, his ninth home run of the season, while Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus added solo shots.

Texas will now head west to take on the Seattle Mariners in the first of three, starting Friday.

You can catch the game on 105.3 The Fan starting at 8:30 p.m.