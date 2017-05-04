Rangers Beat Astros 10-4 To Avoid Sweep

May 4, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: A.J. Griffin, elvis andrus, houston astros, Joey Gallo, MLB, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (105.3 The Fan) – A.J. Griffin went five innings, striking out seven, and the Rangers topped the Astros 10-4 on Thursday afternoon.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for Texas and prevented an Astros sweep.

It wasn’t an easy win by any means as Rangers pitchers walked ten Astros hitters in the game, nine of them came from the bullpen. The previous high for walks allowed by Rangers pitching in a game this season was six, which has happened three times.

The Rangers offense produced 10 runs but they also struck out 10 times, tying a club record for 10+ strikeouts in five straight games.

Joey Gallo slugged a two-run home run in the 8th, his ninth home run of the season, while Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus added solo shots.

Texas will now head west to take on the Seattle Mariners in the first of three, starting Friday.

You can catch the game on 105.3 The Fan starting at 8:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch