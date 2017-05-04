Spurs’ Parker Carried Off With Apparent Left Knee Injury

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs lays on the floor after an injury against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)