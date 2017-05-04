Stephen Jones Wants NFL To Re-Examine Marijuana Policy

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Could the NFL possibly change their stance on marijuana? Cowboys vice president and COO Stephen Jones hopes so.

Some think the move would be good for the NFL. Others think the move would be especially good for the Dallas Cowboys.

Either way, Stephen and his father Jerry clearly think there should be a change.

When speaking to Pro Football Talk, the younger Jones said he thinks changes need to be made to the policy.

“Well, our system, our testing, has been in place for years and not unlike we do in our organization, we always look to see how we can do it better,” Jones told PFT Live. “I think Jerry’s opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time. I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results.”

“In my opinion, we should take a long hard look at how we’re doing this and see if there’s a way, a better way to do it. What that is, I don’t have the answer. But we have a lot of smart people that can get in there and analyze something and really make some good decisions and see if there need to be changes.”

Back in April, PFT reported that Jerry Jones suggested an alteration to the league’s stance on marijuana at the league’s owners meetings.

The report said Jones asked for the league to “drop its prohibition of marijuana use.”

The Cowboys’ behavioral problems in this regard are not necessarily greater in numbers than other teams, but the profile is high.

Randy Gregory would be the greatest beneficiary of a decriminalize of marijuana as he is facing a one-year suspension in 2017 under the terms of the current substance-abuse policy.

More recently, in a report by TMZ, Gregory is said to have failed a 7th drug test. When asked about the report, Jerry Jones denied it in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.