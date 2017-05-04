Tasha’s KRLD To Do List May 4-10, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Most of us have done the sun worshiper thing at some point in our lives and the result of that can be skin cancer. So, you don’t want to miss this Saturday’s (5/6) FREE skin cancer screening from 8a to 12p at various locations in the metroplex. The DFW Dermatological Societies, American Cancer Society, and three area healthcare providers invite you to participate in a FREE melanoma/skin cancer screenings.

Screening locations include:

Doctors Hospital at White Rock Lake, 9440 Poppy Drive, Dallas, 75218 (Call 866-764-3627 for reservations.)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, 8200 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas 75231

Texas Oncology Fort Worth – 8th Ave., 1450 8th Ave., Fort Worth 76104

The Medical Center of Plano, 3901 W. 15th St., Plano 75075

* Dermatologists will be available to check moles and other suspicious skin spots for signs of cancer to determine if further analysis is necessary. No appointment needed, first come, first served. Children age 18 and younger need to have a parent/guardian present

Mayfest is today through Sunday in Fort Worth. (5/4-7)

How about a little Shakespeare this weekend? This month, Shakespeare Dallas concludes The Complete Works of William Shakespeare series with staged readings of The Tempest and Shakespeare’s Sonnets (5/7-8) at AT&T Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre.

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. will host the third annual Rahr-B-Q Steak Cook-Off in Fort Worth Sunday (May 7) benefiting Hope Center for Autism. They’ll have live music, craft beer and a steak dinner all for a good cause.

The Fort Worth Civic Orchestra presents its Annual Spring Concert this Saturday May 6 at Truett Auditorium at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. The event is free!

The 9th Annual Etsy Dallas Spring Bash will be this Sunday. More than 70 artists and crafters will be selling their handmade wares at the event taking place at the South Side Events Center on Sunday, May 7, from 10:30am-5pm. Local artists and those from outside the DFW are offer the finest in handmade from categories such as accessories, art and photography, baby and kids, bags and purses, body care, clothing, housewares, jewelry, paper and stationary, and pets.

SMU has a lot of stuff going on this weekend…

Check out the Senior Dance Concert at SMU tonight through Sunday night at the Bob Hope Theatre – Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus (5/4-7) The annual Senior Dance Concert features two different shows of student works choreographed and produced by seniors in the Division of Dance.

The Meadows Opera Theatre’s Opera Free For All: To Will, With Love! Is happening Friday afternoon at 1 (5/5) at the Bob Hope Lobby – Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus.

Meadows Museum Lecture: “Los borrones de Ticiano: The Venetian Brushstroke and Its Spanish Translations” is Friday evening (5/5) at 6 at Bob and Jean Smith Auditorium – Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus. FREE, but reservations are required.

Meadows Wind Ensemble: The Ink’s Still Wet…is Friday night at 7 (5/5) at Caruth Auditorium – Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus.

Chamber Music Honors Concert is Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 pm at Caruth Auditorium – Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus, Dallas.

On Sunday May 7 at 5:30pm the Ukrainian rock band Antytila will perform at New West Dallas, 6532 E NW Hwy in Dallas. Tickets available on Ticketleap.

The Dallas International Guitar Festival is Friday through Sunday (5/5-7) at Dallas Market Hall.

The aTrolla Music Festival is this weekend at Reunion Tower. Some of the artists featured… Peter Cetera, KC and the Sunshine Band, the Zombies, Survivor, Grand Funk Railroad and The Romantics!

The Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games is at Mavericks Stadium at UT Arlington Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (5/5-7)

The Lone Star Chapter Barks & BBQ Benefiting Canine Companions for Independence is happening Wednesday May 10 at The Woodshed Smokehouse Patio in Fort Worth. Ticket sales will be matched dollar for dollar by the Ryan Foundation. Ticket includes a meal from Tim Love’s menu and a gift bag. The event consists of delicious food and a cash bar, live music, a silent auction, and a fun evening.

There is a DFW Rescue Me Adoption Event Saturday May 6 from 12 to 3 at Pottery Barn near The Galleria on Dallas Parkway. While you are there, you must meet sweet Chunk!!! You have got to see this sweet boy. He is around 2 years old, 30 pounds and looks to be, maybe Bulldog/ Boston Terrier/Pig mix. Lol He has some permanent hip dysplasia but isn’t in pain, he just has a unique way to walk and sit. And you can also learn more about Bart and Babs. They were found living in an abandoned parking lot. Babs is completely blind and relies on Bart to help her get around. He is her Seeing Eye dog, literally! They are sweet and ready to have a home of their own. You can see them on my Facebook page Tasha Stevens Radio.

Watch the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday May 6 at Lone Star Park! They’ll have a Kentucky Derby Hat Contest, Mint Juleps, Family Fun Park, Live Music and More!

Live the Fantasy at Scarborough Renaissance Festival this Saturday and Sunday (May 6 & 7)! Scarborough Renaissance Festival is inviting all fans of cos-play, Marvel, Anime, Steampunk, Sci-Fi, Time Travelers and all those that love to ‘Live the Fantasy’ to join them for a weekend made just for them! The May 6th and 7th daily Wine Tastings will feature the wines of Spain and the daily Beer Tastings will feature beers of Texas. Upcoming Themed Weekends and Special Events are Mother’s Day Brunch and Renaissance Romance May 13th & 14th, Legends of the Seas Weekend May 20th & 21st, Final Knights May 27th, 28th & 29th and special Memorial Day Veterans Tribute on May 29th to close out the 2017 season.

Texas Frightmare Weekend is this weekend at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport (5/5-7) Soooo many cool celebrities to meet…Bates Motel Star Freddie Highmore…Eight is Enough Willie Aames…Michael Pare of Eddie and the Cruisers and the Philadelphia Experiment…they’ll celebrate the 35th Anniversary of John Carpenters’ The Thing featuring Wilford Brimley…The Shining’s Danny Lloyd will be there…and one of my faves…a Fright Night cast reunion which includes vampire Jerry Dandridge, Charlie Brewster, Amy and Evil Ed.