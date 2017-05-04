Video Game Hall Of Fame To Announce 2017 Class

May 4, 2017 8:14 AM
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to reveal its class of 2017.

The inductees will be announced Thursday morning at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, where the hall of fame was established in 2015.

The hall named 12 finalists for this year’s class in March. They are: “Donkey Kong,” ”Final Fantasy VII,” ”Halo: Combat Evolved,” ”Microsoft Windows Solitaire,” ”Mortal Kombat,” ”Myst,” ”Pokemon Red and Green,” ”Portal,” ”Resident Evil,” ”Street Fighter II,” ”Tomb Raider” and “Wii Sports.”

A committee of video game experts and journalists choose inductees based on their longevity and impact on the video game industry and pop culture.

