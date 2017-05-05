AA Launches New International Nonstop Flights From DFW

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines launched new, daily seasonal nonstop service Friday between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), and between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN).

The new summer service complements year-round service to Rome, Amsterdam and Barcelona from other American hubs and will run through Sept. 30.

“Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome are popular year-round destinations that see a surge of interest from our customers during the peak summer travel season,” said Vasu Raja, vice president – Network Planning. “Our new seasonal service will provide U.S.-based customers with more options to travel to their favorite spots and will provide our European customers with one-stop connections to more than 150 destinations in the U.S., South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.”

Flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

The new service between DFW and Amsterdam will be operated with a Boeing 767-300. The new service between Chicago and Barcelona will be operated using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

American is in the midst of a historic fleet renewal program that includes spending $4.1 billion on new aircraft this year alone, including 13 new Boeing 787s.

Daily Service Schedule (all times local):

DFW-FCO

AA 240

Departs DFW at 1:35 p.m.

Arrives at FCO at 7:15 a.m. (next day)

Aircraft: Boeing 777-200

DFW-AMS

AA 220

Departs DFW at 3:25 p.m.

Arrives at AMS at 8:15 a.m. (next day)

Aircraft: Boeing 767-300

ORD-BCN

AA 40

Departs ORD at 10:05 p.m.

Arrives at BCN at 1:40 p.m. (next day)

Aircraft: Boeing 787-800