Balch Springs Officer Who Shot, Killed Teen Charged With Murder

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas County DA’s Office has issued a murder arrest warrant for fired Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards, 15, who was in the passenger seat of a car taking off from a party that got out of hand.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, the warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual.

The warrant gives any peace officer the authority to arrest Roy Oliver for the crime of murder.

Mr. Oliver can also turn himself in to any peace officer if he so chooses.

The investigation into Edwards’ death will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver, the department said.

“A great relief. We are grateful. It is the appropriate charge. An answer to our prayers,” said Edwards family attorney Lee Merritt on Friday afternoon.

Records show Oliver was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct while serving as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

Personnel records from the Balch Springs Police Department obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed the complaint. Oliver also was ordered to take training courses in anger management and courtroom demeanor and testimony.

Oliver joined the Balch Springs department in 2011 after being an officer with the Dalworthington Gardens Police Department for almost a year. A statement from Dalworthington Gardens officials late Wednesday included some details of that and previous intermittent employment as a dispatcher and public works employee between 1999 and 2004.

