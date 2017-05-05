Dallas ‘Swan Cam’ Shows Eggs Hatching

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas resident Jennifer Houghton has swans in her yard and they are about to have seven new babies or ‘cygnets.’
Houghton set up a live camera on Turtle Creek Lane to document the event online. The camera is streaming on YouTube. “Live stream set up to view the Turtle Creek Lane swans, Johnny and June, and their recently laid swan eggs — all 7 of them,” Houghton posted on the video sharing site.
The eggs began hatching on Friday just before noon.
After having some swans stolen last year, Houghton said in a blog post, “This year we have heightened security and installed cameras to help keep the babies safe!”