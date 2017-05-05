Erbie Bowser Found Guilty Of Capital Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Former Dallas Mavericks ManiAAC dancer Erbie Lee Bowser has been found guilty of capital murder.
Bowser was found guilty of killing four people, including his estranged wife, in attacks that happened nearly four years ago in Dallas and DeSoto.
Police stated that Bowser shot and killed four people, injured four other victims, and even used a grenade in one of two attacks that took place just 15 minutes apart. The former special education teacher is accused of gunning down 43-year-old girlfriend Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter, Tasmia Allen, in southwestern Dallas.
After the first attack, police said that Bowser shot estranged wife Zina Bowser and her 28-year-old daughter, Neima Williams, in DeSoto. Erbie and Zina had begun divorce proceedings in 2011 after Erbie made threats against his wife, according to court documents, telling her “I will bury you” if she tried to take any of their belongings.
Bowser was once part of the Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs dance troupe, entertaining fans at basketball games.
