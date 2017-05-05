CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Erbie Bowser Found Guilty Of Capital Murder

May 5, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: capital murder, Crime, Dallas, Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs, desoto, Erbie Bowser, Erbie Lee Bowser, Grenade, guilty, Murder, Neima Williams, Shooting, Tasmia Allen, Texas, Toya Smith, Zina Bowser

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Former Dallas Mavericks ManiAAC dancer Erbie Lee Bowser has been found guilty of capital murder.

Bowser was found guilty of killing four people, including his estranged wife, in attacks that happened nearly four years ago in Dallas and DeSoto.

Police stated that Bowser shot and killed four people, injured four other victims, and even used a grenade in one of two attacks that took place just 15 minutes apart. The former special education teacher is accused of gunning down 43-year-old girlfriend Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter, Tasmia Allen, in southwestern Dallas.

After the first attack, police said that Bowser shot estranged wife Zina Bowser and her 28-year-old daughter, Neima Williams, in DeSoto. Erbie and Zina had begun divorce proceedings in 2011 after Erbie made threats against his wife, according to court documents, telling her “I will bury you” if she tried to take any of their belongings.

Bowser was once part of the Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs dance troupe, entertaining fans at basketball games.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

