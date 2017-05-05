Huge BBQ Joint Turns Heads In Houston

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (KRLD-AM) – The 14,000 square foot building makes the Smoke’n Honey House hard to miss.
Soon, the smell from the giant smoker filled with ribs, chicken and brisket will fill the air.
It opens May 30.
Kerry Pauley is a spokesperson for the restaurant.
He says they will also serve chicken fried steak, tacos, burgers and more.
This includes desserts like Chocolate Pecan Pie.
He says nearly 40 beers are on tap along with dozens of different bottled brews.
You can test your bull-riding skills on a mechanical grizzly bear and choose to watch any of the 166 television screens.