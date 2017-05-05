McKinney Mom ‘Locked And Loaded’ After Attempted Burglary

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney mother walked in on a burglary in her home, then stormed social media with a message for the crook.

Maria Luce walked around the corner from her bedroom Thursday evening and came face-to-face with a masked man walking into her home. Several hours later, she posted a message on Facebook, with a shotgun in her hand.

It said, in part, “I’m not sure if you know what this is, but I am locked and loaded.”

Luce says her 12-year-old twins were upstairs during the break-in. The burglar, who she believes was a teenager, ran when he saw her, but she shudders to think of the different scenarios that could have happened.

Luce believes she knows what he was looking for; her 14-year-old son sells and trades high dollar tennis shoes called “Yeezys,” and he had posted a pair on social media just hours before the break-in.

She says that, even though the video of her holding a shotgun raised some eyebrows, she was scared for her family’s safety.

“You come face-to-face with an intruder in your home, are you going to stop and say ‘hey, would you like iced tea? What are you here for?’ No. You’re going to protect your family,” she says.

The protective mom’s surveillance cameras, inside and out, captured everything, and the burglar also left his fingerprints.

McKinney police say they are actively investigating.