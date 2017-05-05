CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Mom Of North Lake College Shooting Victim: ‘I Want Justice’

May 5, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Irving, Crime, Murder, Murder Suicide, irving police department, active shooter, North Lake College, Janeera Gonzalez, Adrian Torres

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A grieving North Texas couple is demanding answers and change after their daughter is gunned down at North Lake College.

Janeera Gonzalez was shot to death Wednesday on the campus in Irving and today her family said they still haven’t been contacted by leaders at the community college or given any information from police.

Activist Carlos Quintanilla spoke at a morning press conference and acknowledged the many violent acts and losses of life that have affected North Texas over the past few days. “This week is a very sad week for Texas, it’s a very sad week for Irving, but it’s a devastating week for the family of Janeera Gonzalez.”

But Quintanilla said the Gonzalez family has questions but no one has given any answers. “We’re very concerned and deeply disturbed with the manner in which the North Lake College has responded to the death of Janeera Gonzalez,” he said. “We are disturbed by the fact that several days have passed by and North Lake College has not had the decency, the compassion or the interest to reach out to the family.”

While the press conference was in progress CBS 11 News received a statement from North Lake College that said, in part –

The entire North Lake College family grieves with Janeera Gonzalez’ family. Dr. Christa Slejko, North Lake’s president, has sent private messages to Janeera’s brother through social media, and he was able to contact her [sic] this morning. We know that the community’s outpouring of support reflects how North Lake students and employees feel, too. Many faculty and staff members at the college are remembering Janeera as a bright and special young woman. She truly was part of the North Lake College family.”

The family said, in addition to getting information from North Lake, they want a comprehensive and compete investigation into the murder by the Irving Police Department. But Quintanilla did say that while, “They have not met with Chief Spivery [but] this morning he called to say that he will be meeting with the family.”

The Gonzalez family also said they have not seen or had access to their daughter’s body. Through tears Janeera’s mother, Lucia Gonzalez, said, “She mattered and they make it seem like she didn’t matter. She deserves justice. I begged them to let me see my daughter.”

Janeera’s father, Juan Gonzalez, agreed saying, “I just want justice for my daughter. I want to make sure she did not die in vain.”

A vigil will be held for Jannera Gonzalez will be held Monday evening at Irving High School. In the statement from North Lake officials at the college said, “Once the college reopens, the option to hold a vigil on campus is available.”

