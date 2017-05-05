Southwest Pilot Surprises His 1,000,000th Passenger

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
A Southwest Airlines flight captain had a nice surprise for his one millionth passenger.
On a recent flight Southwest flight, Captain John Richie took over the intercom system to tell his story of his career as a pilot and makes a point to personally thank his one millionth passenger with a bottle of champagne and an envelope containing cash – paying the woman back the cost of her ticket.
Flight attendant Jennifer Todd took video of the announcement on a recent Southwest flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.
“Twenty two years ago I retired from the United States Air Force,” said Captain Richie. “I had the privileged of flying F-16s, both as a combat pilot and as a test pilot. For the past 22 years I’ve been flying for Southwest.”
The captain then announces he is transporting a special passenger, his one millionth!
Besides presenting the woman with a bottle of champagne, the captain said he, “did a little snooping and found out how much you paid for your ticket.”
The captain presented the passenger with the bottle of bubbly and an envelope full of cash – with money from his own pocket.