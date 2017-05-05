Terrell Police Investigating Early Morning Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TERRELL (CBSDFW) – Terrell Police are investigating a murder that occurred early Friday morning in the 1300 block of S. Rockwall.
Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Ja Darek De Shawn Moss dead from gunfire.
Police say Terrell ISD was notified because the incident is near JF Kennedy Elementary School.
The school district says buses have been re-routed and is also asking parents to take a different route when dropping off their children at school.
Police have no information on the suspect at this time.