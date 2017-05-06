ELECTION RESULTS: May 6, 2017

Family, Friends Attend Funeral Of Teen Killed By Officer

May 6, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Balch Springs, Friendship Baptist Church, funeral, Jordan Edwards, Mesquite, officer-involved shooting, Roy Oliver, Teen Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds packed together Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of Jordan Edwards, who was fatally shot by a Balch Springs police officer.

jordan edwards e1494124026862 Family, Friends Attend Funeral Of Teen Killed By Officer

(credit: Edwards Family)

Loved ones came together at Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite for the 15-year-old’s funeral that brought tears and laughter.

Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price and Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Marshall also attended to express their sympathy.

The Balch Springs police chief said former officer Roy Oliver shot and killed Edwards as he and friends left a party.

The loss was especially hard for Edwards’ friend Anton Smith.

“I was supposed to be there, which was the crazy thing,” said Smith. “I was supposed to be at the party.”

As photos of Edwards’ life played before the crowd of hundreds, Smith said, “Even the hardest dude in school was crying.”

Friends had nothing but good things to say about the 15-year-old football player.

“He was just a great kid. He was well-rounded. He was a good friend, a good student, a good athlete,” said Smith. “He was just all around a good kid.”

The man responsible for Edwards’ death is charged with murder. Oliver turned himself in to authorities Friday evening.

“The family is very satisfied with the charges going forward with Officer Oliver. It’s a start,” said family attorney Lee Merritt. “The family is looking for a conviction.”

Oliver was released after posting bail at the Parker County Jail. His bond had been set at $300,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch