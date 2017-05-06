Family, Friends Attend Funeral Of Teen Killed By Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds packed together Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of Jordan Edwards, who was fatally shot by a Balch Springs police officer.

Loved ones came together at Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite for the 15-year-old’s funeral that brought tears and laughter.

Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price and Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Marshall also attended to express their sympathy.

The Balch Springs police chief said former officer Roy Oliver shot and killed Edwards as he and friends left a party.

The loss was especially hard for Edwards’ friend Anton Smith.

“I was supposed to be there, which was the crazy thing,” said Smith. “I was supposed to be at the party.”

As photos of Edwards’ life played before the crowd of hundreds, Smith said, “Even the hardest dude in school was crying.”

Friends had nothing but good things to say about the 15-year-old football player.

“He was just a great kid. He was well-rounded. He was a good friend, a good student, a good athlete,” said Smith. “He was just all around a good kid.”

The man responsible for Edwards’ death is charged with murder. Oliver turned himself in to authorities Friday evening.

“The family is very satisfied with the charges going forward with Officer Oliver. It’s a start,” said family attorney Lee Merritt. “The family is looking for a conviction.”

Oliver was released after posting bail at the Parker County Jail. His bond had been set at $300,000.