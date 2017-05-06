Hometown Says Goodbye To UT Student Killed In Campus Stabbing

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAHAM (CBSDFW.COM) – It was an emotional tribute for the young man killed in a stabbing attack on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Family and friends gathered in 19-year-old Harrison Brown’s hometown to say goodbye to the beloved college freshman.

They packed the gym at Graham High School where Harrison Brown spent his formative years. His mother, Lori Brown, urged loved ones to forgive the man accused of killing her son and wounding three others in a campus attack that shocked the nation.

“From the minute he was attacked, and from the time he passed, through all the chaos, he was calm, he was cool, he was collected, but most of all, he was courageous,” Harrison’s brother John Brown said.

Compassion was another virtue loved ones remembered from a young man whose family was already coping with the tragedy of his father’s recent diagnosis with ALS.

“He was originally going to school for music, but as his father’s disease progressed, he started going towards neuroscience. He was just wanting to know more about how things like that worked because maybe he thought that he could help it some way,” longtime friend Michael Watkins said.

Now, Brown’s mother finds comfort in an end to her son’s worries about his father’s health.

“And when Kurt’s time arrives, we know that Harrison will be the first to reach his hand out to him,” Lori Brown said.

It’s the only solace a grieving community can find from a young life taken far too soon.

The suspect in the UT Austin attacks, 21-year-old Kendrex White, is charged with murder. He’s in custody in the Travis County Jail with no bail set.