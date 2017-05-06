CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
ELECTION RESULTS: May 6, 2017

Hometown Says Goodbye To UT Student Killed In Campus Stabbing

May 6, 2017 10:13 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Graham, Harrison Brown, Kendrex White, stabbing death, Texas, University of Texas at Austin, ut austin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAHAM (CBSDFW.COM) – It was an emotional tribute for the young man killed in a stabbing attack on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Family and friends gathered in 19-year-old Harrison Brown’s hometown to say goodbye to the beloved college freshman.

They packed the gym at Graham High School where Harrison Brown spent his formative years. His mother, Lori Brown, urged loved ones to forgive the man accused of killing her son and wounding three others in a campus attack that shocked the nation.

“From the minute he was attacked, and from the time he passed, through all the chaos, he was calm, he was cool, he was collected, but most of all, he was courageous,” Harrison’s brother John Brown said.

Compassion was another virtue loved ones remembered from a young man whose family was already coping with the tragedy of his father’s recent diagnosis with ALS.

“He was originally going to school for music, but as his father’s disease progressed, he started going towards neuroscience. He was just wanting to know more about how things like that worked because maybe he thought that he could help it some way,” longtime friend Michael Watkins said.

Now, Brown’s mother finds comfort in an end to her son’s worries about his father’s health.

“And when Kurt’s time arrives, we know that Harrison will be the first to reach his hand out to him,” Lori Brown said.

It’s the only solace a grieving community can find from a young life taken far too soon.

The suspect in the UT Austin attacks, 21-year-old Kendrex White, is charged with murder. He’s in custody in the Travis County Jail with no bail set.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch