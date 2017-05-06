No New Faces At Dallas City Council But Some Familiar Ones Return

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While there were some hotly contested Dallas City Council races, in the end, there won’t be many new faces.

In fact, former mayor pro tem Dwaine Caraway, who once briefly served as mayor, is heading back to City Hall in place four.

Caraway beat the incumbent, Carolyn King Arnold, 53 to 47 percent. Caraway left office two years ago because of term limits.

One of the key issues proved to be the proposed deck park over I-35E near the Dallas Zoo. Caraway supports it, but King-Arnold doesn’t.

In place eight, another former councilman, Tennell Atkins is trying to win his seat back. He leads incumbent, Erik Wilson, 42 to 37 percent.

Three other candidates ran in the race, and now, Atkins and Wilson will face each other in a run-off June 10.

In a bitter race, place 14 incumbent Philip Kingston beat well-financed challenger Matt Wood 55 to 42 percent. Kim Welch finished in third place.

Kingston ran against the business establishment. He said last night, “I’m tired of taking no for an answer when it comes to neighborhoods. Those people who’ve opposed that, they are now marked.”

In place six, mayor pro tem Monica Alonzo drew five challengers.

While she leads with 39 percent, she will also be in a run-off with either Omar Narvaez or Alex Dickey depending on results of the mail-in ballots.

In place seven, incumbent Tiffinni Young also faced five challengers. She will face a run-off with Kevin Felder, who was the runner-up in the race two years ago.

In the other council districts, incumbents retained their seats either by beating their challengers or running unopposed.