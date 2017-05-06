Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting In Dallas

May 6, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Brodrick McFarland, crime stoppers, dallas police, Deadly Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking help in finding a suspect after officers found a 28-year-old fatally shot in a parking lot in the 8600 block of Old Hickory Trail.

Police say Brodrick McFarland was found in a rear parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call police at 214.671.3632 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

