50,000 Evacuated In Germany After 5 Suspected WWII Bombs Found

May 7, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: bombs, Evacuation, Germany, Hannover, World War II

FRANKFURT, Germany (CBSNEWS/AP) – German authorities were evacuating around 50,000 people from their homes in the northern city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from World War II were made safe for removal.

City officials said two suspected bombs were found at a construction site and three more nearby. Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone evacuated on Sunday.

The city’s museums were open for free and the senior citizen’s agency organized an afternoon Scrabble and card-playing gathering so evacuated residents would have places to go.

