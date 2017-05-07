Drunk Driver Arrested For Causing Crash That Killed 2

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man that was found to be under the influence of alcohol was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he caused a crash that killed two people.
Police say the man was traveling eastbound on Frankford Road at around 4:30 a.m. at a high rate of speed. He proceeded to run a red light at northbound Dallas Parkway.
The victims’ vehicle was traveling northbound on Dallas Parkway and was turning onto westbound Frankford Road.
According to police, the suspect’s vehicle then collided with the victims’ vehicle which caused it to strike a pole.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue, according to police.
The suspect was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
The identities of the suspect or the victims have not been released.