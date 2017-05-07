Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Banning ‘Sanctuary Cities’ In Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – In a Facebook Live, Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill that bans “sanctuary cities” in Texas. The Texas Legislature passed the bill on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 4 requires local government entities and law enforcement officials to comply with federal immigration laws and detainer requests. This also creates criminal penalties for entities that do not enforce the law.

In a statement, Gov. Abbott said:

“As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets. It’s inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law, and Texas has now become a state where those practices are not tolerated. With this bill we are doing away with those that seek to promote lawlessness in Texas.”

The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlled Legislature over objections from Democrats and immigrant rights supporters who’ve packed the Texas Capitol.

Every major police chief in Texas opposed the bill. Republicans say it is needed to ensure local jails honor requests from federal officials to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.

The term “sanctuary cities” has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to help federal immigration agents crack down on criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally.

“Let’s face it, the reason why so many people come to America is because we are a nation of laws and Texas is doing its part to keep it that way,” Abbott said. His spokesman, John Wittman, later said they chose to sign the bill on a Facebook livestream because that’s “where most people are getting their news nowadays.”

Texas doesn’t currently have any cities which have formally declared themselves sanctuaries for immigrants.

