Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Kills 1 Suspect In Attempted Robbery

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a pizza delivery driver fought off two robbery suspects who attempted to ambush him into a robbery Saturday evening. One of the the suspects was shot and killed while the other was arrested.

Investigators say the delivery driver was dropping off a pizza at a home in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive that was soon discovered to have been vacant for at least several weeks.

The driver told officers the two suspects tried to rob him and that one of them had a handgun and fired at him.

The delivery driver was armed himself and fired back at the suspects who took off from the scene. Officers responded to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m.

Police found one of the suspects with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The second suspect was taken into custody and faces an aggravated robbery charge.

Although the identities of the suspects have not been released, police say they were both 16 years old.

Retired Dallas Police Sgt. Marcia Trejo lives in the area and says the case makes her worry about her safety in the neighborhood.

“That sounds like an ambush… with that pizza driver knowing that he probably didn’t have that much money to begin with on him,” said Trejo. “And they lured him here to that house, it just seems like not a good situation.”