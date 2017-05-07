Seager Hits Solo HR In 8th, Mariners Rally Past Rangers 4-3

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday.

Down 3-0, the Mariners scored three times in the seventh. Seager connected with one out in the eighth off Sam Dyson (0-4) for his second homer of the season.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-0) got one out for the win. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Seager in the seventh. Reliever Jose Leclerc got two outs but issued three walks, including a bases-loaded pass to Jean Segura.

Pinch hitter Danny Valencia followed by driving in two runs with a bloop single off Alex Claudio that made it 3-all.

Cashner gave up four hits and three walks.

Making his first start in place of the injured James Paxton, who has a strained forearm, lefty Dillon Overton gave up one earned run over 3 1/3 innings.

Overton was lifted for Christian Bergman, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day. Bergman allowed a run and struck out two over 3 2/3 innings.

With Paxton, Felix Hernandez and Drew Smyly on the disabled list, the Mariners are currently without most of its rotation. The Rangers appeared ready to capitalize when Carlos Gomez gave Texas the lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, then Shin-Soo Choo followed in the second with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

Delino DeShields added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

