Activists Plan Rally For Boy Killed By Balch Springs Officer

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A group of local activists plan to gather on the steps of the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas on Monday morning.
Members of Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based civil rights group, are calling for justice for Jordan Edwards. The 15-year-old from Mesquite was killed by a police officer while leaving a house party in Balch Springs. The officer, Roy Oliver, was fired and charged with murder. He’s currently out on bond.
Activists are expected to speak to the media at 11:00 a.m. They’ve planned a rally for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.