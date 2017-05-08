CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Activists Plan Rally For Boy Killed By Balch Springs Officer

By Chelsea Wade, 1080 KRLD May 8, 2017 5:20 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Activists, Dallas, Frank Crowley Courthouse, Jordan Edwards, Next Generation Action Network], protest, rally, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A group of local activists plan to gather on the steps of the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas on Monday morning.

Members of Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based civil rights group, are calling for justice for Jordan Edwards. The 15-year-old from Mesquite was killed by a police officer while leaving a house party in Balch Springs. The officer, Roy Oliver, was fired and charged with murder. He’s currently out on bond.

Activists are expected to speak to the media at 11:00 a.m. They’ve planned a rally for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

