DeSoto ISD Board To Meet, Parents Want Answers On Coach Peterman

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The rumors about DeSoto’s head football coach could be put to rest on Monday night.

Coach Todd Peterman led the DeSoto Eagles to their first state championship in December, and many in the community don’t understand why his contract would be in question.

The school board has been tight-lipped since the issue first came up two weeks ago, and the lack of information has led to many speculations that Peterman’s removal might be race related. Others claim Peterman violated UIL rules.

“The coach has my support. I’m not sure what it’s about. I know how his players are…. I know they’ve accomplished something they hadn’t accomplished — they’ve done it,” said parent David Wells. “They’ve done it the right way. The kids do it the right way. So, whoever has the issue out here with it I’m not sure, but the coach has my support.”

Concerned members of the DeSoto community say they don’t understand what is going on and they’re pressing district officials for answers.

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees is expected to take action on teacher and administrator contracts when it meets at 6:30 p.m.