CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

DeSoto ISD Board To Meet, Parents Want Answers On Coach Peterman

May 8, 2017 6:58 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Coach Todd Peterman, desoto, DeSoto ISD, Education, high school football, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The rumors about DeSoto’s head football coach could be put to rest on Monday night.

Coach Todd Peterman led the DeSoto Eagles to their first state championship in December, and many in the community don’t understand why his contract would be in question.

The school board has been tight-lipped since the issue first came up two weeks ago, and the lack of information has led to many speculations that Peterman’s removal might be race related. Others claim Peterman violated UIL rules.

“The coach has my support. I’m not sure what it’s about. I know how his players are…. I know they’ve accomplished something they hadn’t accomplished — they’ve done it,” said parent David Wells. “They’ve done it the right way. The kids do it the right way. So, whoever has the issue out here with it I’m not sure, but the coach has my support.”

Concerned members of the DeSoto community say they don’t understand what is going on and they’re pressing district officials for answers.

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees is expected to take action on teacher and administrator contracts when it meets at 6:30 p.m.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch