Elderly Woman Thrown Into Pool By Man At Pool Party

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A shocking video made rounds over the weekend showing an elderly woman getting thrown into a pool by a teenager.
The video shows an unknown woman with two dogs on leashes walking into what appears to be a pool party.
The woman appears to ask patrons to turn down the music. Many in the crowd appear to be in their late teens or early 20s. Another woman is heard in the background yelling, ‘throw her in!’
Suddenly, one of the men at the party picks up the woman and body slams her onto the pavement. The man then picks up the woman and throws her into the pool.
The video ends with a majority of the crowd running away from the scene.
It’s not known if the woman is okay or where the incident took place.
One Comment
This appears to be Broward County Florida…it was a flash pool party thrown by twitter account https://twitter.com/search?q=%23blockboyzpoolparty these guys all need to be locked up. Not one bit of empathy from a single person there.
OMG! I certainly hope the woman is ok. The idiots should be arrested that did that. Not only did she more than likely get hurt from the body slam, she probably was thrown into a panic. Hopefully her dogs did not get hurt either and did not get lost. I would be devastated if that were to happen to me and my little dogs were out there wandering around. God forgive our youth of today for they are not respectful. They so need to be taught their boundries. Please God let that woman and her dogs be ok.