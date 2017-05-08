Firefighter/Paramedic No Longer In Critical Condition

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More steady progress for Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic, Wiliam An, who sustained critical injuries while trying to assist a shooting victim eight days ago.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Monday it’s happy to report that Officer An is still stable, but no longer critical condition.

“Family, friends and co-workers report that he remains in good spirits and is eager to face the next steps in his road to recovery. In fact, over the weekend it was An who offered words of encouragement to the department by thanking them all for their support, and imploring them to ‘Keep doing what you do’,” DFR said in a news release.

DFR said An’s family appreciates the continued prayers and well-wishes they have received during this challenging ordeal. That, and plenty of rest, is An’s number one need at this juncture.

In addition, the family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Baylor University Medical Center for the outstanding job they’ve done, and continue to do, in addressing the needs of Officer An and his entire family.

Different organizations continue coordinating events to raise money for Officer An.

Last Friday, the Assist the Officer Foundation, and Carter Blood Care, coordinated a fundraiser and blood drive which resulted “in great success.”

If you would like to help the family, the Dallas Firefighters Association’s Local 58 Relief Fund is accepting donations for Officer An. DFR said it is a 501c3 non-profit charity from which 100 percent of the money donated goes to the intended cause.