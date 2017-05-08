Former Irving Mayor Named Regional Administrator For HUD

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne is joining the Trump Administration in serving as the Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Southwest Region.

As Regional Administrator, she will work in HUD’s Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas, and oversee HUD programs and operations in the Region’s five states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, according to a news release.

“I could not be more thrilled to assist Secretary Carson in HUD’s mission to improve affordable housing opportunities and bring much needed economic development to underserved areas of our nation,” said Van Duyne. “He is a tremendous optimist who believes in solving problems, getting results, and delivering reforms that will make positive and long-lasting improvements in people’s lives and the communities in which they live. I share in the Secretary’s vision and look forward to meeting with stakeholders from throughout this region to ensure HUD is focused on effectively addressing the needs of our states, cities, and communities.”

Van Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017, and was a City Council Member from 2004-2010.

“Being able to serve as SW Regional Administrator is very exciting as it keeps me close to home, family, and the communities I have worked with for many years,” said Van Duyne. “As my two wonderful children, Katie and Pearce, make their way through high school, remaining in this area was critical to my decision. I am very thankful that I will be able to continue my efforts to deliver innovative solutions for my home state of Texas while working to create opportunities in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.”

Van Duyne made the announcement in March she would be leaving the City of Irving to go to work for the Trump Administration.