Houston’s Nene Suffers Season-Ending Thigh Injury

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets drives against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)