McKinney Man Sentenced To 45 Years For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A McKinney man was sentenced Monday to 45-years without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
Collin County Judge Richard Davis sentenced 46-year-old Hilario Santiago to prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a young child for a number of years.
According to court reports, Santiago began the abuse when the child was 6-years-old and he was living as a roommate with the child’s family.
During the period of abuse, Santiago would threaten to kill the child’s family if she told anyone about what happened.
The abuse continued until Santiago was kicked out of the house after the child told her parents he “tried” to touch her. Officials were not notified until the child told her brother and her aunt that Santiago had done “bad things” to her, over a year later.
The child then later detailed the pattern of abuse to Eli Molina with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.