CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Protests Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Bill Move To Governor’s Mansion

By Chris Fox, Austin Bureau Chief 1080 KRLD May 8, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Governor Greg Abbott, Politics, protest, Sanctuary Cities, Senate Bill 4, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (1080 KRLD) – Protesters started gathering early Monday morning outside of the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin following the signing of the ‘Sanctuary Cities’ bill.

In a Facebook livestream on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill that bans ‘sanctuary cities’ in Texas. The Texas Legislature passed the bill on Wednesday. Senate Bill 4 requires local government entities and law enforcement officials to comply with federal immigration laws and detainer requests.

Before signing the bill Governor Abbott referenced the 2015 murder of Kate Steinle in San Francisco by an undocumented immigrant who had been deported 5 times and was out on probation from Texas.

The law criminally and financially sanctions cities, counties and college campuses that adopt sanctuary city policies that ignore Federal detainers and prevent police from enforcing immigration laws.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch