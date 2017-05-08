Protests Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Bill Move To Governor’s Mansion

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (1080 KRLD) – Protesters started gathering early Monday morning outside of the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin following the signing of the ‘Sanctuary Cities’ bill.
In a Facebook livestream on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill that bans ‘sanctuary cities’ in Texas. The Texas Legislature passed the bill on Wednesday. Senate Bill 4 requires local government entities and law enforcement officials to comply with federal immigration laws and detainer requests.
Before signing the bill Governor Abbott referenced the 2015 murder of Kate Steinle in San Francisco by an undocumented immigrant who had been deported 5 times and was out on probation from Texas.
The law criminally and financially sanctions cities, counties and college campuses that adopt sanctuary city policies that ignore Federal detainers and prevent police from enforcing immigration laws.