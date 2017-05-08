Volunteers “Stand To Honor” And Raise Money For Veteran’s Children

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of volunteers spent most of their weekend in Victory Plaza standing on footprints of fallen service members to help send their children to college.

Their efforts are part of the “Stand To Honor” tuition fund put together my Milestone Electric. It has already raised $400,000 of it’s $1 million goal.

Disabled Air Force Veteran Chance Frank has stood for more than 20 hours for the cause. And he said he plans on staying up there (fighting through the pain) another ten hours!

“I’m not gonna lie my feet have been hurting a lot and my ankles were a bit sore yesterday,” said Frank.

Frank is one of dozens of volunteers standing at attention for hours to help send SMU student Boston Gilbert and other children of those who died in combat to college.

“If I didn’t have this help I can definitely say I probably wouldn’t be here to play college soccer and get an awesome college degree,” said Gilbert.

The 19-year-old sophomore lost his father ten years ago in Iraq after his plane was shot down while saving 20 soldiers on the ground who were under attack.

“On his second pass he just got too close to the ground in his effort to save those he guys… he crashed and all of them lived. But he was definitely hero of the day,” described Gilbert.

Another volunteer, Jeni Gant, is one of those proud to stand in the shoes of a military hero she’s never met but hopes to help.

“I just found out that this man that’s about to stand has his daughter’s flag… she passed away while serving our country,” said Gant of her experience.

The event was supposed to wrap up Monday, but organizers said they decided to continue morning, noon and night until they reach their goal.