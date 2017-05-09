14-Year-Old Earns Physics Degree From TCU

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – He studies the theories behind the subatomic building blocks of the universe. He’s earned a degree in physics from TCU. He is 14-years old.

Most 14-year-olds are learning to navigate the halls of high school as a freshman.

Carson Huey-You navigates the intricate world of quantum physics on a wall-sized college classroom white board.

“I’m studying physics but in particular quantum physics eventually going into research and teaching after graduate school,” he said.

Huey-You will graduate TCU with a bachelors degree in physics Saturday.

He was 10 when Professor Magnus Rittby took him under his wing.

“Of course I had reservations,” he laughed. “I’ve never seen a 10-year-old apply for college. But he was a bright kid and I just thought it was worth fighting for him to get admitted and try it.”

The age difference between him and his classmates is something Huey-You is accustomed to. After homeschooling, he started school in the 8th grade at five years old.

“It’s no different than what I’m used to because I was around it all through high school,” Huey-You said. “So, I got used to it there and it’s really the same thing here. It’s also good because they sort of accept me as an equal.”

And that acceptance came with more than classwork as a 10- year-old had to learn how to manage himself maturely in a college environment.

“I tried making it work both ways,” Rittby said. “That is, being mature about the academics but still being able to be a kid at heart which I think he still is. And I want to keep it that way.

“I have Cannan my younger brother,” Huey-You said of how he spends his down time. “So we play together a lot. I have a puppy named Klaus. He likes to run around and he’s very energetic.”

Perhaps it’s not surprising that in a world of theoretical formulas where age is not a factor Huey-You never thought that he could actually earn his PhD when other students his age are graduating high school.

“It’s kind of surprising but then at the same time it’s really cool!” he laughed.

His younger brother Cannan is graduating high school this week and will study physics and astronomy at TCU.

He is 11 years-old and already has taken some advanced classes at TCU.