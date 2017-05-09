Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In DFW

By Shawn Lealos When a couple is looking for a great place to take their engagement and wedding pictures there are a lot of choices in the DFW area. Some couples are looking at great places that hold a sentimental value for them but there are others who just want to find the best locations with beauty or interesting landmarks to make their wedding photos perfect. In both the Metro Dallas and Fort Worth areas, there are a ton of great spots for these photos that will last a lifetime. While the DFW area lacks mountains and hills, they have beautiful greenery and plenty of parks and gardens to choose from. Here is a look at the best places to take wedding pictures in the DFW area.

Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

www.dallasarboretum.org 8525 Garland RoadDallas, TX 75218(214) 515-6615 The Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens offer the most beautiful and lush gardens in the entire DFW area. There are over 66 acres of trees, flowers, shrubs, pathways, water fountains and more to deliver just about any atmosphere that a couple could want. Located in the heart of Dallas, this is also centrally located to make it a perfect destination for any couple on their special day. Entry to the gardens are $15 and they are open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Grapevine Botanical Gardens

www.grapevinetexasusa.com 411 Ball St.Grapevine, TX 76051(817) 410-3350 Couples looking for the best photo ops in the North Texas area should look no further than the Grapevine Botanical Gardens. Unlike the Dallas Arboretum, the Grapevine Botanical Gardens are free to enter for couples looking for great photos on their wedding day. There are plenty of great spots for pictures, with trees, shrubs, flowers, walkways, and more. This location is also open seven days a week, from dusk till dawn, making it a perfect spot to get in and out no matter what time of the day that the wedding takes place.

Fort Worth Water Gardens

www.fortworth.com 1502 Commerce St.Fort Worth, TX 76102(817) 392-7111 While Fort Worth is often seen a little more rustic than Dallas, there are still places nestled away for people looking for great wedding pictures. In between the urban buildings in Fort Worth and provides residents with a calm away from the bustle of the city life. This is the perfect spot for picnics and scenic photos for any occasion. There is a canyon, forest, lake, waterfalls, and prairie, so couples can find just about any backdrop for the perfect wedding pictures.

Fort Worth Botanical Gardens

www.fwbg.org 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.Fort Worth, TX 76107(817) 392-5510 When it comes to Fort Worth, there aren’t many better places to find green locations for photos than the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens. There are numerous gardens stretched across the grounds, full of native Texas plants and roses. There is also the chance to take the wedding pictures inside the acclaimed Japanese gardens, which provides some of the best backdrops for anyone’s wedding memories. Other options for engagement and wedding pictures include the Conservatory, Water Conversation Garden, Trial Garden, and Fragrance Garden.