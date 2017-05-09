Botulism Concerns Has Company Recalling Deer-Antler Tea

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A California company is recalling tea made from deer antler after two people who drank it got sick.
Officials with the California Department of Public Health say the tea may be contaminated with botulism, and they are investigating the two cases in Orange County where people became ill.
They say the company, U.S. Deer Antlers Exports and Imports Inc., sold the tea to acupuncturists and others in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.
The tea is sold in 6-inch by 4-inch plastic packaging with Korean language text and drawings of deer on it.
The health department says initial symptoms of botulism include blurred vision and sore throat, and that paralysis of muscles and difficulty swallowing and breathing can follow.
Anyone who purchased the tea pictured above, or products similar to it, should throw it out immediately.
