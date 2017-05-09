Botulism Concerns Has Company Recalling Deer-Antler Tea

May 9, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Acupuncture, Antlers, botulism, Food Recall, Recall, sore throat, tea, tea kettle

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A California company is recalling tea made from deer antler after two people who drank it got sick.

Officials with the California Department of Public Health say the tea may be contaminated with botulism, and they are investigating the two cases in Orange County where people became ill.

antler tea recall Botulism Concerns Has Company Recalling Deer Antler Tea

(credit: California Department of Public Health)

They say the company, U.S. Deer Antlers Exports and Imports Inc., sold the tea to acupuncturists and others in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

The tea is sold in 6-inch by 4-inch plastic packaging with Korean language text and drawings of deer on it.

The health department says initial symptoms of botulism include blurred vision and sore throat, and that paralysis of muscles and difficulty swallowing and breathing can follow.

Anyone who purchased the tea pictured above, or products similar to it, should throw it out immediately.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch