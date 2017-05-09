After Campus Stabbings, Texas House Eases Knife Restrictions

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — A week after one University of Texas student was killed and three others injured in a knife attack on campus, the state House has voted to allow carrying large knives in many areas of the state.
Bill sponsor John Frullo, a Lubbock Republican, says knives with blades longer than five-and-a-half inches would still be banned from college campuses and public schools, and prohibited in most bars, sporting events, courthouses and voting areas.
But Frullo says carrying such a knife on the street would be legal. Texas legalized switchblades in 2013.
The House had delayed the knife vote for several days after the campus stabbings. A final vote would send it to the Senate for consideration.
Texas allows open carry of licensed hand guns but still restricts carrying most large knives.
