Conceptual Agreement Reached On Dallas Police & Fire Pension Fund

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A conceptual agreement has been reached in the Dallas Police & Fire Pension Fund negotiations.
CBS11 broke the news on Facebook Live Tuesday night during a panel discussion with major players in the City of Dallas.
Dallas City Council Member Jennifer Staubach Gates, Former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert, Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata, Rob Walters with the Dallas Citizens Council and Sherrie Wilson with the Dallas Retired Firefighter Association.
No one is 100 percent happy with the deal as no one will get all they want out of it.
Benefits are being cut and pension fund contributions are going up.
The changes being discussed now will allow for a pension system to remain in place.
This is a developing story.