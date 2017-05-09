Creative Cookie Flavor Could Win You $500,000

May 9, 2017
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You can win a half-million dollars with your cookie creativity. Oreo is running a contest for someone to design its next crazy flavor.

The popular cookie company says the taste has to be creative and smart, with a relevant theme for next year.

You have til the middle of July to submit your flavor idea.

Next year, Oreo will name the three finalists and they will go up for a vote. The one with the most votes will win $500,000.

Oreo added two new flavors this week. Waffles & Syrup will be sold exclusively at Albertson’s.

The other came out yesterday, Pop Rocks. The creme is filled with Pop Rocks candy to pop in your mouth when you eat them.

Details: MyOreo Creation Contest

 

