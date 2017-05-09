Crowd Makes Demands To Dallas DA About Dead Teen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Leaders within the Dallas community and the Next Generation Action Network put together a rally Tuesday night on the steps of the Crowley Court House to make demands and sound off about their frustrations following the Balch Spring police shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

About 100 people were present to hear passionate speeches about perceived injustices and the demand now being made of the Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson.

NGAN is demanding the second officer in the Edwards shooting death investigation also be charged.

They are also asking for a special prosecutor be assigned to the case, and they’re demanding former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver facing a murder charge for shooting and killing Edwards be indicted on that charge.

The rally has held despite requests from the Edwards family to discourage groups from protesting or demonstrating.

“We’re going to continue to do the work that we are doing and what we continue to do for all families across the metroplex. Understand that this happened to Jordan Edwards but there are many Jordan Edwards across Dallas County… across Texas and the country, and we want to bring a voice to them,” said Dominique Alexander, the president of the NGAN.