Crowd Makes Demands To Dallas DA About Dead Teen

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Crowd Makes Demands To Dallas DA About Dead Teen

May 9, 2017 9:25 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Balch Springs, Crowley Court House, Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson, Dominique Alexander, Jordan Edwards, Shooting, The Next Generation Action Network

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Leaders within the Dallas community and the Next Generation Action Network put together a rally Tuesday night on the steps of the Crowley Court House to make demands and sound off about their frustrations following the Balch Spring police shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

About 100 people were present to hear passionate speeches about perceived injustices and the demand now being made of the Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson.

NGAN is demanding the second officer in the Edwards shooting death investigation also be charged.

They are also asking for a special prosecutor be assigned to the case, and they’re demanding former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver facing a murder charge for shooting and killing Edwards be indicted on that charge.

The rally has held despite requests from the Edwards family to discourage groups from protesting or demonstrating.

“We’re going to continue to do the work that we are doing and what we continue to do for all families across the metroplex. Understand that this happened to Jordan Edwards but there are many Jordan Edwards across Dallas County… across Texas and the country, and we want to bring a voice to them,” said Dominique Alexander, the president of the NGAN.

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch